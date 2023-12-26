How To Make McDonald’s Fries At Home, According To Former Corporate Chef
by Laura Lynott
Do you ever reminisce about the french fries that McDonald’s used to make years ago, or maybe you just want to try some at home?
Well, this former McDonald’s corporate chef @chefmikeharacz gave his followers on TikTok an insight to what he believes is the secret recipe to make the Golden Arch’s famous fries.
He said: “Do you want to buy McDonald’s French fries from the store? I’m a former McDonald’s corporate chef and I have an answer for you now. You also need to worry about the process in which you cook them because that’s the only way you’re going to get them to taste like McDonald’s French fries…”
The chef added: “Some of you probably expect, you are going to have to go to Walmart and you are going to have to get great value thin cut French fries, okay. I looked at the McDonald’s website, at their ingredients statement and they are almost identical. One interesting thing though, is there is no deep fryer cooking instructions on the bag.
Chef continues with some key tips: “I would recommend deep frying at about 360 to 370 degrees for maybe about two minutes. […] You’re going to want to do it in small batches until it reaches the color that you want. You are also going to need to season it with Morton Salt. That is what McDonald’s uses. Right when it’s out the fryer you’re going to want to season it.”
He continues: “Now the last thing and most important part is the fryer oil. McDonald’s does add beef flavor to their fryer oil… You’ll notice that it is not on the ingredient statement for these great value fries. So what you’re going to need to do – and we are not making better fries than McDonald’s – we are trying to replicate it.”
And he drops the REAL secret: “So, if you want to deep fry these in 100% beef tallow, which is how they used to do it. Excellent. Those are going to be great. Those are going to be different than current McDonald’s French fries. You’re going to get your vegetable oils, and you’re going to add like two tablespoons per two cups of oil…”
But there’s no beef tallow for the vegetarians and vegans!
This recipe does so sound worth a trip to Walmart, doesn’t it!
Here’s the full delish clip:
@chefmikeharacz
Here’s what people thought of the homemade McDonald’s inspired fries!
Yum, food memories!
Personally, I don’t even know what beef tallow is…
This is kinda funny but also kinda mean…
Go make yourself something tasty!
