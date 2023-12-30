Major Space Organizations Are Creating Satellites Made From Wood To Combat Space Waste
by Trisha Leigh
It might seem as if big corporations, as a whole, aren’t really listening to the environmental scientists yelling that the sky is falling.
If you believe this news from NASA and also Japan, though, it seems that would not technically be true.
And yes, it’s because they’re hoping to make space flight more sustainable.
The first biodegradable craft will be around the size of a coffee mug. LignoSat is a satellite, and will (hopefully) launch into Earth’s orbit in mid-2024.
Wood should be just fine in space, and should also incinerate into ash upon contact with Earth’s atmosphere.
Researchers say this makes it an ideal material to use going forward.
“Three wood specimens were tested and showed no deformation after space exposure. Despite the extreme environment of outer space involving significant temperature changes and exposure to intense cosmic rays and dangerous solar particles for 10 months, tests confirmed no decomposition or deformations, such as cracking, warping, peeling, or surface damage.”
They tested three types of wood – magnolia, cherry, and birch – before deciding the magnolia was less likely to split during the manufacturing process.
This would be huge, because right now more than 98,300 tons of space objects are floating around every day, destined to plummet back into our atmosphere at some point.
They increase the brightness of the night sky, are more expensive to manufacture, and pose a threat to the International Space Station and other spacecraft in a near-Earth orbit.
Not to mention the growing risk that people could be theoretically injured, too.
So, we’re going old school. Or new school?
Either way, I hope they’re replanting the trees they’re using.
If you think that’s impressive, check out this story about a “goldmine” of lithium that was found in the U.S. that could completely change the EV battery game.
Categories: NATURE/SPACE, SCI/TECH
Tags: · environment, kyoto university, satellites, satellites out of wood, science, single topic, space, top