McDonald’s Manager Shares What Customers Should Never Do When They’re Busy. – ‘Y’all complain about how much the prices are?’
by Laura Lynott
As McDonald’s customers most of us really probably had NO idea the staff ever got annoyed at us, but this manger’s confirmed yeah, they do.
@Shanialovesyou0 revealed on TikTok how there are some real pet peeves she hates as a manager at McDonalds. And she wants the public to listen up.
She said: “When y’all see that we’re busy. I mean slam packed busy and you still complain about the wait. Go somewhere else.”
Seriously, though. I don’t know this would work in an ad campaign…
She continued: “Your order is $50 and you’re mad because you have to pull up. There’s no way in hell you thought it was gonna be ready when you got to the next window. Pull up.”
And those condiments – well, they just could be enough to tip someone over the edge…
She added: “When y’all ask for things individually. Can I have barbecue sauce? You get a barbecue sauce. Can I have ketchup? You get ketchup. Can I have napkins. Ask for for everything together please?”.
And do NOT tell a McDonald’s worker how to do their job, she says!
“When you’re telling me how to do my job? Who’s the worker you are me,” she told her followers. “And y’all complain about how much the prices are? Uh, ya know, you got to realize you’re in 2023, right? Everything’s gone up, not just McDonald’s food…”
She continued: “You’ve given us the money. To keep this business running. Thank you. I will never feel bad for working at McDonald’s.”
And nor you should. Least we got the list now!
Watch the full clip here:
@shanialovesyou0
Here’s what people thought of the fast-food lowdown:
