Restaurant Customer Got Upset When Gratuity Was Automatically Added To Her Bill. – ‘Y’all just putting that on there?’

I have a feeling that this video is going to royally **** off all customer service workers.

Here’s what happened: a viral TikTok video showed a customer at a Sugar Factory restaurant getting royally ticked off when they saw a gratuity charge on their bill.

The woman in the video was visibly upset and asked “Who is gratuity?” because of the $44 tip charge.

One employee can be seen laughing in the video while another tells her “it’s the tip.”

The customer asks why a tip was added without asking diners first.

She then asks, “Y’all just putting that **** on there?” and a worker confirmed that’s how they do it at Sugar Factory.

The customer finally says, “alright” before the video ends.

That didn’t go very well!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see what people had to say.

One person nailed it.

Another TikTokker doesn’t think a tip is necessary after gratuity is already added.

And this person had some thoughts about this…

Some people…

Here I am shaking my head again…

