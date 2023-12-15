Restaurant Customer Got Upset When Gratuity Was Automatically Added To Her Bill. – ‘Y’all just putting that on there?’
by Matthew Gilligan
I have a feeling that this video is going to royally **** off all customer service workers.
Here’s what happened: a viral TikTok video showed a customer at a Sugar Factory restaurant getting royally ticked off when they saw a gratuity charge on their bill.
The woman in the video was visibly upset and asked “Who is gratuity?” because of the $44 tip charge.
One employee can be seen laughing in the video while another tells her “it’s the tip.”
The customer asks why a tip was added without asking diners first.
She then asks, “Y’all just putting that **** on there?” and a worker confirmed that’s how they do it at Sugar Factory.
The customer finally says, “alright” before the video ends.
That didn’t go very well!
Take a look at the video.
@binkssofamous
Nahhhh the @Sugar Factory got me a lil TIGHT !!!!! Tf is GRADTITY !!!!!!!! #fyp #foruyou #binkssofamous #binksandtakeeya #binkssofamous #viralvideo
