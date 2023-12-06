They Left Their Parents Behind And Took An Uber To A Wedding So They Wouldn’t Be Late. – ‘Everyone is still mad at me.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Promptness is crucial in my book.
If you can’t be on time, get your act together!
No excuses!
So I can relate to the person who wrote this story on Reddit.
Did they step over the line?
Let’s see what’s going on here.
AITA for taking an Uber to a wedding so I wouldn’t be late?
“My sister got married last weekend. I flew into town and my parents insisted that I stay with them instead of a hotel like I wanted.
Their parents don’t know how to be on time.
My parents are consistently late for everything. I think it’s a Latin thing. I don’t like being late. I think it’s disrespectful.
The wedding was at 2:30. My folks live about half an hour from the church.
Noon rolls up and my folks aren’t even getting ready yet.
They are adults and I am over dealing with them.
They decided to go their own way.
I get ready. I send for an Uber and I am at the church for 2:00.
I check in with my sister. She asks me if I had any problems getting my parents to church. I told her that I came by myself.
She went white and said that I was responsible for getting them there on time.
Well nobody asked me to do that. I didn’t even want to stay there.
And they knew exactly how this would turn out.
So now everyone starts calling my parents. They are getting ready.
They were about 35 minutes late.
The service was shortened because there was another wedding later that day.
But they got the blame, for some reason.
Everyone is still mad at me for not getting my parents there on time. My aunt said that I’m an ******* for messing up the timing of the wedding.
My mom says it’s my fault for not reminding them to get ready.
Am I the only one who thinks adults should be able to be on time for their own kid’s wedding without help?”
Check out what people had to say about this story.
One person said they’re NTA at all.
Another individual made a great point.
This Reddit user piled on.
Another individual made a hilarious and accurate comment.
And this person said they were using a coping mechanism to deflect any blame.
That’ll teach them to be on time.
Do you think they learned their lesson?