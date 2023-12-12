This Fabric Prevents Some Cats From Destroying Furniture. – ‘Turns out they don’t like the texture.’
by Laura Lynott
This cat lover insists cats will NOT scratch this fabric and the internet wants to know more!
@itsgottobekd said she’d had cats all her life but had never heard of this potential fix all and she was keen to share it, but not everyone agreed.
She told her followers on TikTok: “I have had cats my whole life but I just learned a very interesting piece of information that I would like to share with the class. Maybe you guys already knew it but I didn’t and so hopefully it helps somebody.”
She continued: “I bought this couch recently and it is this microfiber stuff but it’s got a towel like texture. The cat loves scratching this.”
She added: “But I also got this chair recently and a couple other pieces of furniture at the same fabric. This is velvet. The cats do not like to scratch this at all but they do like to sleep on it.”
She continued: “So, I googled it to see like why the cats like scratching the couch but not my chairs. Turns out they don’t like the texture of velvet.”
She added: “So, if you’re trying to buy furniture that you don’t want turned into a scratching post velvet or like the smooth microfiber is really good because cats hate scratching and apparently I really wish I knew that before I spent all this money on this stupid ******* couch I have.”
Watch the full clip here:
@itsgottobekd
Cats dont like anything that their claws dont snag on. Save yourself some money & don’t make my same mistakes! #catsoftiktok #velvet #texture #microfibre #advice
