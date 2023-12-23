Unhinged Mom Demands Her Kid Get Invited To A Birthday Party After A Kid Made Fun Of Them
by Trisha Leigh
There’s an unspoken rule these days that if a child has a birthday party and wants to take invites to school, every kid in class must be invited or you can’t ask anyone at all.
I think as kids get older that changes, as they might be able to get away with a smaller gathering of close friends, but the days of leaving out just a few are over.
Most of the time that’s probably a good thing, but other times…
OP’s son is in middle school. Early in the school year he got in big trouble at school and at home for taunting a girl in his class for being a suckup.
I admit my kid can be a jerk at times but I truly believe all middle schoolers can be. Earlier this year he got in trouble for calling a girl (Sam) a suck up.
According to the school, Sam, and my son this went on for about two week and he got in major trouble for it.
He got in trouble at school for a week with after school detention and he got grounded at home and a long conversation.
They have not been in any classes or at lunch together, but the drama has not entirely dried up.
I also said that if she wanted I would be fine with him moving classes. So he moved classes and they don’t interact at all.
You would think problem solved but no. I kept getting messages from the mother.
My son has class 8 hours in another room and the school has told me both kids are not interacting.
I have confirmed this with both teachers, they aren’t even in the same lunch period.
Which is why OP was pretty surprised to get a call from the girl’s mom, upset that her daughter wasn’t invited to her son’s birthday party.
It’s his birthday this weekend and I sent out invites to his friends, I got a call this morning about why her daughter wasn’t invited.
That she is unsure now and should be invited. That I need to make this right.
OP gave the lady an earful, but she’s wondering now if she should have just let it go.
I had enough and told her my son doesn’t own her kid anything and if she can’t handle two weeks of being called a suck up then she needs therapy.
She called me a jerk and I need an outside opinion.
I know my son messed up but seriously they haven’t interacted in a few months since this happened at the beginning of the year.
I wonder what Reddit’s answer will be…
First of all, they think OP and her son should stop talking to the family.
They don’t get why the girl would want to come at all.
This person thinks the mom was probably more at fault than the girl.
OP is just doing what the other mom said she wanted.
Sometimes parents have to learn the hard way, too.
I don’t understand this at all.
You wanted him to leave her alone so he did, and now you want the opposite?
Some people can’t get out of their own way.
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.