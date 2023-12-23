Woman Finds A Creepy “Ring” Set-Up In The Woods Next To Her Property And Everybody Is Wondering What It Is
by Matthew Gilligan
This is some freaky deaky stuff!
A TikTokker named Stephanie shared a video on the social media platform and showed viewers something unusual that she discovered while walking around her property.
Stephanie lives with her family in a heavily-wooded area and she periodically walks the perimeter of her property to make sure everything is okay.
But on this jaunt, Stephanie noticed something strange next to her yard.
Stephanie noticed a couch out in the open and some kind of octagon made from small tree trunks.
She said that the fence was new and there was an opening where people could walk in and out.
What the heck is going on here?!?!
Check out her video.
@sjezsor
Any guesses as to what is taking place at our wooded property? If it helps with ideas, we are📍in a nice neighborhood in Texas country around DFWish 🫣🤷🏼♀️😳
Let’s see how people responded.
This person said she needs to get some cameras on her property.
This viewer thinks they know what’s going on here…
And one individual thinks they need to make sure no one is squatting there.
Are you creeped out?
This is pretty unsettling!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.