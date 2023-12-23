December 23, 2023 at 5:33 am

Woman Finds A Creepy “Ring” Set-Up In The Woods Next To Her Property And Everybody Is Wondering What It Is

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

This is some freaky deaky stuff!

A TikTokker named Stephanie shared a video on the social media platform and showed viewers something unusual that she discovered while walking around her property.

Stephanie lives with her family in a heavily-wooded area and she periodically walks the perimeter of her property to make sure everything is okay.

But on this jaunt, Stephanie noticed something strange next to her yard.

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

Stephanie noticed a couch out in the open and some kind of octagon made from small tree trunks.

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

She said that the fence was new and there was an opening where people could walk in and out.

What the heck is going on here?!?!

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

Check out her video.

@sjezsor

Any guesses as to what is taking place at our wooded property? If it helps with ideas, we are📍in a nice neighborhood in Texas country around DFWish 🫣🤷🏼‍♀️😳

♬ original sound – Stephanie

Let’s see how people responded.

This person said she needs to get some cameras on her property.

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

This viewer thinks they know what’s going on here…

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

And one individual thinks they need to make sure no one is squatting there.

Source: TikTok/@sjezsor

Are you creeped out?

This is pretty unsettling!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter