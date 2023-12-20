Woman Shares Medical Hack For Those Who Attend Festivals And Don’t Have A Lot Of Money
by Laura Lynott
It’s no secret that medical costs are crazy, but this festival goer has revealed a neat trick for those in need!
@camisplaylist told her followers on TikTok how she actually took a friend who was in need for medical treatment to a festival.
Why a festival?
She reveals: “When healthcare in the the U.S is so expensive you take your friend to a music festival so he can get his sore throat checked at the medical tent for free.”
And the internet reacted with others saying they’d done the exact same thing – gone to festivals for free healthcare – to swerve those huge costs.
America, something’s gotta give!
Watch the full clip here:
@camisplaylist
no literally is cheaper to go to a music festival then the hospital and you get a concert as a lil treat after so • #wwwyf #music #festival #emo #alt #bands #fyp #whenwewereyoungfest
Here’s what people thought of the festival medical care:
Well, this guy beats everyone really… (EDC stands for Electric Daisy Carnival)
Lots of claims… but it’s hard to distinguish which ones are for real.
And this one… I think we all know what they’re talking about. EDC stands for Electric Daisy Carnival, btw.
Why can the United States figure this out?
A frustrating “state” of affairs.
