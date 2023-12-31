December 31, 2023 at 3:48 pm

Woman Shows How Expensive Tampons Are Even If You’re Getting Paid $15 An Hour

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

No doubt about it, times are tough out there and inflation is putting huge dents in the bank accounts of most people these days.

And this video is just one example of how bad things have become.

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

The text overlay on the video uploaded by the young woman reads, “Just got done working for $15 an hour (before taxes) to buy tampons and pads for $30.”

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

It’s a sad state of affairs, my friends…

And things seem to be pretty bleak out there right way.

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

Check out the video.

@jillian.boontjer

#girl #girlslife #fyp #trending

♬ My Love Mine All Mine – Mitski

Now let’s see what folks had to say.

One viewer suggested an alternative.

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

This person couldn’t believe how expensive everything has become.

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

And one individual had another suggestion.

Source: TikTok/@jillian.boontjer

Let’s hope things turn around sooner than later when it comes to inflation,

Lord knows all of us could use a break!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter