Woman Shows How Expensive Tampons Are Even If You’re Getting Paid $15 An Hour
by Matthew Gilligan
No doubt about it, times are tough out there and inflation is putting huge dents in the bank accounts of most people these days.
And this video is just one example of how bad things have become.
The text overlay on the video uploaded by the young woman reads, “Just got done working for $15 an hour (before taxes) to buy tampons and pads for $30.”
It’s a sad state of affairs, my friends…
And things seem to be pretty bleak out there right way.
Let’s hope things turn around sooner than later when it comes to inflation,
Lord knows all of us could use a break!
