‘You want to tip 20%, 25% or 30%?’ – She Was Asked To Tip Her Mechanic After Paying $500 To Fix Her Car
by Laura Lynott
Is it me, or has tipping has gone cray cray?
Fair enough with restaurant tipping, but everyone else seems to be putting their hat out. is that fair? Especially with our current cost-of-living crisis?!
@Leahova said she used to think “tipping culture” was “not out of control” until her dad almost got stung with a tip at a mechanics.
She added that this is “what I used to think until my parents were visiting me.”
Looks like that old advice been smashed, though! Ooooh.
She continued: “And their air conditioning broke. So, I drive my dad over to pick up the car. And he comes back with the keys about to walk over to where the car is. And he’s kind of distraught, which is not like him.”
She added: “And he’s like, ‘I always tip but I’m confused.’ And I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’. He’s like, ‘I literally just paid I don’t know, 500 bucks to have my car fixed and then the guy swivels at the car mechanic – swivels the screen around and it’s like ‘You want to tip 20%, 25% or 30%?'”
Wow… since when has this even been a thing? Have you ever tipped your mechanic?
I don’t blame the dad. This is insanity.
She continued: “And he’s like, ‘I never don’t push a button for a percentage to tip, but I didn’t tip. Are we tipping car mechanics now?’ And I was like, No, we’re definitely not tipping car mechanics now, at least not that I know about….”
Well, it’s really turned into clown world right about now!
Here’s the full clip:
Here’s what people thought of the mechanic’s tipping request:
Oooh brazen!
Hahah, self checkout is getting brazen!
Restaurants, yep – they need tips!
This really is wild.
