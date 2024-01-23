Awesome Target Employee Damaged A Woman’s Diaper Box So She Could Get A Discount
by Chris Allen
People helping people. That’s the stuff we wanna see!
Target can be a hit & miss land of baffled confusion and chaos.
But sometimes it hits ya right in the “now THAT is what I’m talkin about” bone.
Izzie on TikTok had just that kind of day there.
And the story makes you nod your head and say, “Well done Ian. Well done lad.”
Izzie had her standard day out, which if you’re a parent, probably includes picking up diapers.
She goes to check out, and the cashier tossed the box of diapers on the ground.
And with quite a bit of force, at that.
It was dented!
Izzie, naturally taken aback, thought to herself:
“What in the **** is this guy doin??”
Ian the hero said, “Oops, looks like your box is damaged.”
And took 20% off.
Ian we’re proud of you out here.
Watch her funny breakdown here:
@izziesteele
Let’s see what people had to say:
Hope your name’s not Ian…
Another commenter had a very similar situation happen.
While a conversation brewed about damaged items.
Ian’s just out here doin the Lord’s work.
Let’s all give Ian a round of applause.
