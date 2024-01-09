Her Daughter-In-Law Rejects Every Gift She Chooses, So She’s Refused To Buy Anything Ever Again
by Trisha Leigh
There are all kinds of fraught mother-in-law/daughter-in-law relationships out there, but lord – this one has to be one of the most frustrating I’ve read about.
Also, one of the few times I think most people will be on MIL’s side!
OP is the MIL and says her daughter-in-law has a LOT of rules when it comes to gifts for her kids.
I can’t believe I have to say this, Redditors not everyone lives near a huge shopping area. I don’t even know where the nearest target is because it’s not close. Sometimes your option get real small real quick with physical shopping.
I am so tired of this, my DIL is extremely picky what goes into her home. It has to be follow all of her rules.
Can’t be from a company she doesn’t support, basically no plastic, no over stimulating colors, no small pieces, no large toys since they take up too much space.
No matter how hard she tries, it’s never good enough.
I have tried time after time to get her something she will like, I have asked for lists but I never get any.
I thought for my granddaughter’s birthday (4F) a few months ago I found the perfect wood train set. Apparently not, it was too loud for them to play with.
I tried to get her a nice knife set, no didn’t support the company. I don’t even know what was wrong with the company ( pioneer women knives). It was a decent set, not super high end.
The recent scenario was the last straw.
I reached my limit today, I got my granddaughter her own stuff for her Christmas trees in her room. I had permission to do this.We went to shopping and she picked out her own light and ornaments.
I bought what she wanted and it got set up.
Well she saw the tree and was pissed, two much plastic on the tree. THEY ARE ORNAMENTS, I wasn’t buying glass ones the kid could break.
DIL and OP’s son think OP is in the wrong.
I told her I was done, I am not getting any gifts for the family because she is impossible.
She called me a jerk and I just need to work harder. My son is mad at me for arguing with his wife.
Will Reddit back MIL up this time? Let’s find out!
The top comment says OP can’t please her so stop trying.
This person says she’s not picky, she’s rude.
And this commenter sees where the DIL is coming from, but says her not making a wishlist is just controlling.
The bottom line is that you’re just supposed to say thank you for gifts.
It’s just a sad sad situation.
I would have reached the end of my rope, too.
Make a list, lady.
