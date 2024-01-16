HomeGoods Shopper Shows The Insane Price Of A Wicker Dinosaur Sculpture. – ‘Who is buying this?’
by Chris Allen
Does anyone else think lawn decorations are getting a little out of hand?
Gaudy and loud is always fun to point and laugh at, but maybe we’re at a good stopping place now.
Like I think we’ve found the end of the rainbow of wacky decorations.
One woman on TikTok named Amy had the most eye-popping visit to her local HomeGoods store.
Two reveals in one video? Let’s go.
She turns the corner to see this monstrosity.
This glorious, hulking monstrosity sitting in the middle of the store.
“Who is buying this?” she asks, incredulously.
I mean you have to admit, it’s kind of impressive how out of place it is.
Oh but the fun is not over, my friend.
There’s more than one of these wicker behemoths.
And next we get to find out how much one of these beastly units costs.
It’s kind of what you’d expect, right?
Just like a down-payment for a car. Or a full month’s rent. Because money isn’t real apparently.
Watch the absurdity here:
@amyjovel
Who is the target audience here? Lmfao 😩🤪🦖
Let’s see what folks had to say about this.
A conversation sparked about if someone did actually buy it.
This TikTok user definitely would have bought it. If they had $1,700.
While one person knows exactly what this decoration looks like in one’s home.
It was said best in Jurassic Park:
“Shooooooot herrrrr!”
