Mom Took Away Kids iPads “Forever” For Bad Behavior. Now It’s Christmas And She Wants To Regift Them Because Of Money Problems.
Hmm… Not quite sure how to feel about this story.
A mom of two took to Reddit to ask others if her Christmas idea is naughty or nice.
My kids, 6&7, each had an iPad mini.
Over the summer they were having a rough time, constantly fighting with each other and just being brats in general.
I lost it one day and took their iPads away, saying they were being sold, never to be seen again.
With her kids continuous misbehavior, this mom made a rather large decision when discipling.
Tears were shed. The iPads were cleaned up, put back into their original boxes, accessories packed away, ready for sale…but I couldn’t do it.
They went into a box in the closet. Summer passed, fall passed.
The kids have been great and I feel they’ve earned them back.
Christmas is coming. Money is super tight this year.
AITA for wanting to clear the iPads with a factory reset, buy a couple new cases as a distraction and regift them their old iPads as new ones?
The comments were somewhat divided for the question at hand.
One person, a child herself, defended the mother.
A different reader was NOT happy with the writer, leaving a longer response.
Another person was supportive of the writer while providing a way to still keep Christmas fresh for the kids.
While I’m not fond of the regifting idea, I acknowledge that struggling financially with children is not ideal.
She seems to be doing the best she can.
