Mom Took Away Kids iPads “Forever” For Bad Behavior. Now It’s Christmas And She Wants To Regift Them Because Of Money Problems.

A mom of two took to Reddit to ask others if her Christmas idea is naughty or nice.

My kids, 6&7, each had an iPad mini. Over the summer they were having a rough time, constantly fighting with each other and just being brats in general. I lost it one day and took their iPads away, saying they were being sold, never to be seen again.

With her kids continuous misbehavior, this mom made a rather large decision when discipling.

Tears were shed. The iPads were cleaned up, put back into their original boxes, accessories packed away, ready for sale…but I couldn't do it. They went into a box in the closet. Summer passed, fall passed. The kids have been great and I feel they've earned them back. Christmas is coming. Money is super tight this year. AITA for wanting to clear the iPads with a factory reset, buy a couple new cases as a distraction and regift them their old iPads as new ones?

The comments were somewhat divided for the question at hand.

One person, a child herself, defended the mother.

A different reader was NOT happy with the writer, leaving a longer response.

Another person was supportive of the writer while providing a way to still keep Christmas fresh for the kids.

While I’m not fond of the regifting idea, I acknowledge that struggling financially with children is not ideal.

She seems to be doing the best she can.

