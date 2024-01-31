Walmart Customer Claims Delivery Driver Stole $250 Worth Of Groceries For Her Autistic Son
by Laura Lynott
A delivery helps you save time to get on with your day and sometimes you might expect products to be swapped out, if yours aren’t available.
But this mom had a very different experience! @katdaddykatt claimed she had half her delivery of over $250 stolen.
It seems kinda wild. And who knows where that food went, but anyhow she was mad and who’d blame her.
When she contacted customer service, the mom said she was told that a refund would take up to 10 business days to go through.
She told her followers on TikTok: “You delivered **** that I can’t do anything with. The lady at customer service was very nice, I had to even take a step back and say like, ‘Sorry. I know this is not your fault, thank you so much for helping me.’”
“But I was like this is food specifically that my autistic son needs, and this was my grocery money for the week. You’re telling me it’s going to take 10 business days? I paid $250 for groceries because I had to get some household stuff as well, his Pull-Ups and his melatonin which is not a norm, and shampoo. I paid $250, and half of my ******* order is not there.”
Hopefully the mom got the refund and Walmart got to the bottom of the alleged missing items.
Watch the full clip here:
@katdaddykatt
Im literally shaking mad. #groceries #singlemom #walmartdelivery #walmart #thief
Here’s what folks thought of the mum’s delivery issue:
