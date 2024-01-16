What Is Dimethylpolysiloxane And Why Is It In Your Chick-Fil-A Waffle Fries?
by Trisha Leigh
As a mom, I know I think that Chick-Fil-A is a “healthier” alternative to other fast food options.
I mean, they have things other than fries and they have grilled chicken, their salads are delicious – how can you go wrong?
Well, we’re not saying you can go wrong, exactly, but we are saying those waffle fries aren’t pure potato and salt deliciousness, either.
The suspect ingredient isn’t in the potatoes – it’s in the frying oil.
Chick-Fil-A uses a high oleic oil (canola oil) and it contains dimethylpolysiloxane (an anti-foaming agent).
High oleic oil is good. It means the oil they’re using is high in monounsaturated fats, which means it’s not only shelf stable but free of trans fats (those are the bad ones).
Dimethylpolysiloxane is less ideal, however.
It’s a form of silicone that’s added to cooking oil to stop it from splattering while hot.
Anyone who has ever been a fry cook probably appreciates the good looking out, but is it bad for you to eat?
The answer, at least according to the FDA, is no.
It’s pretty benign and can be found in other edible items like gum, fruit juices, and some soups and broths.
Given that the waffle fries are typically the number one menu item, it doesn’t seem like people can taste a bit of silicone – or that they mind chowing down on it at least once a week.
Just me?
Nah, I didn’t think so.
