Wife Didn’t Make Dinner Before She Went To A Wake. Now Her Husband Is Angry That She Left Him And The Kids Hungry.
by Matthew Gilligan
AITA for not thinking of dinner for my family before I left?
“I (30F) had a funeral to attend with my older son (12M) of his best friends mom who is also one of my best friends .
My Husband (29M) didn’t want to go.
I left work an hour sooner got the kids settled and got myself ready so As soon as he got home from work I was walking out the door as previously planned…
I only decided to attend with my oldest Son and leave the other children (5M, 6M, 8F, 10M) home with my husband.
We left at 3pm and it lasted until 8:30pm we were included in the food after.
I didn’t buy or bring food home I assumed that if I was busy my husband could handle it.
However, I walked in to Kids starving and my husband yelling at me I didn’t buy him food on the way home. (he didn’t even ask.)
So AITA for not preparing dinner or buying dinner?”
I think her husband needs a serious attitude adjustment.
This is just nuts.
