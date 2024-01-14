Woman Orders Chicken Pizza, And What She Got Was Wild. – “When the chef has a crush on you”
by Chris Allen
It’s last minute. You’ve been meaning to order a pizza all day, and you just got the call in before they close.
Phew, you were really looking forward to unwinding with a couple slices and it looks like you now will!
Only…this is hilariously not what you ordered?? But also it is…kind of??
One woman on TikTok named Fatima had just this thing happen to her.
And it’s a downright laugh and a half.
This short story begins “I wanna show you guys a pizza I just got”…
And…ACTION. Cue: laugh track.
The camera freezes on this masterpiece theater of a pizza.
As she explains, “I’m not complaining, I’ve just never seen a pizza like this.”
Her look kind of says ‘how exactly am I going to eat this?’
Hey a strange pizza is always good story fodder.
The original video has been deleted, but let’s see if anyone in the comments section wants to try a slice.
One commenter had to call out the obvious. It’s just too funny.
Another person thought there was an ulterior motive behind this delivery.
While another TikTok user had an ingenious idea to turn this into multiple meals.
I don’t know about you, but it doesn’t look bad though!
I’d have a slice!
