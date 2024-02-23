Bad Boss Said He Couldn’t Call Off Work For His Son’s Football Game, So He Takes The Boss At His Word And Texts Instead
by Trisha Leigh
People who work hard at their job deserve time off from that job – and honestly, their reasons for wanting time off or what they do with that time off is none of their employer’s business.
Sadly, this ideal is too often dismissed in the States.
OP was a valued employee at a fast food restaurant.
I was in the middle of writing down a request, in writing , for a day off about three weeks from now.
I’m the main order taker at Mendys. “Listener extraordinaire “, if you will.
Knowing his son was playing varsity football, he requested off for the final game of the season.
I was smiling and excited as I wrote , proud papa beaming because my son moved up the football ranks to varsity, and varsity plays fridays.
I understood how much this sucked because I usually have Wednesday off for the mrs and Thursdays off for my boys high school football games. Varsity plays Fridays.
I knew I was gonna miss a lot of his games, but I figured I’d request off the last home have if the year, as it’s our district rival.
It was denied, and he was also told he could not call in.
Before I could get a complete date scribbled my manager, “Alberto”, says “hey you can’t request off….”
I looked at his face trying to see if he was joking. He wasn’t.
Enter my first attempt at mc.
I said “really? It’s one day”
He then said as I tried to change my wording from request to inform (like “I won’t be in this day”) he said “you can’t call off either. Seriously, if u call me that day you’re no longer here”.
So, he texted – both his boss and his boss for good measure.
Enter next MC
Day of the rivalry game fast approaches , Travis etienne style, totally unexpected but expected all at once;
I text in.
I message Alberto “hey you said I couldn’t call you today so I’m texting. I won’t be in tonight. I also emailed you along with the division manager ccd in to remind you that Mendys has a policy that allows for requesting off many days in advance.”
My request was instantly denied three weeks before the game. Now I’m just reminding you that I won’t be there if you’re expecting me “
All was forgotten (if not forgiven).
I walked back in my next scheduled day and Alberto apologized profusely , saying “why didn’t you tell me ?….”
Like I need a reason.
Reddit has got to have enjoyed this.
Seriously, what don’t these bosses understand?
You have to know your worth.
More people should demand their vacations.
Sometimes good things happen when you take a stand.
Nobody with a brain understands it.
Good employees are hard to find.
Too many managers remember that too late.
