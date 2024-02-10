February 9, 2024 at 8:45 pm

Cici’s Is Offering $500 If Two People Can Polish Off A 28-Inch Pizza, So Two Guys Gave It A Shot

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

This is quite a challenge, folks…

A man ventured into a Cici’s Pizza restaurant in Katy, Texas with a friend and decided that the two of them were about to embark on a mission of epic proportions.

Here’s the deal: Two people have to finish a 28-inch pizza with one topping in one hour and they’re each allowed a 30-ounce drink. It costs $50 to enter the contest and participants are not allowed to go to the bathroom…and vomiting is prohibited…for real…

If people can pull off this impressive feat, they win $500.

So the two guys you’re about to see in the following videos decided it was time to pursue glory!

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

The man filming said, “He gonna make that ***** heavy as hell, man. I’m talking about like 15 pounds.”

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

He also showed viewers the “Wall of Shame” which shows people who weren’t able to finish the pizza challenge.

And then the pizza arrived…

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

Take a look at the video.

@momotionlv

Yall think me n bro got this shi?😵‍💫 #pizza #cicis #cicispizza #eating #eatingshow #food #foodtiktok #foodchallenge #foodchallenges #pizzachallenge #live #liveforthechallenge #fyp

♬ original sound – MOMOTIONLV

And in case you were wondering what happened, this follow-up video will show you everything you need to know.

Take a look!

@momotionlv

Replying to @Jrthefoodgod have fun choking on bread loafs🤣☠️ @Julio #food #breakbread #foodchallenge #foodchallenges #cicispizza #cicis #houstontx #texas #katytexas #pizza #foodtiktok #eating #eatingshow #grease #goofy #money #mukbang #spedup #voiceover #pepperoni #bacon #teamwork #replyingtocomments #replytocomments #fyp

♬ original sound – MOMOTIONLV

Here’s what people had to say.

This reader would not have stopped there!

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

Another person said they wouldn’t be able to do this anymore…

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

And one TikTokker thinks you can only do this once…but other folks had different ideas…

Source: TikTok/@momotionlv

I don’t think I could take this one down myself.

Maybe if I had five more people with me.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter