Cici’s Is Offering $500 If Two People Can Polish Off A 28-Inch Pizza, So Two Guys Gave It A Shot
by Matthew Gilligan
This is quite a challenge, folks…
A man ventured into a Cici’s Pizza restaurant in Katy, Texas with a friend and decided that the two of them were about to embark on a mission of epic proportions.
Here’s the deal: Two people have to finish a 28-inch pizza with one topping in one hour and they’re each allowed a 30-ounce drink. It costs $50 to enter the contest and participants are not allowed to go to the bathroom…and vomiting is prohibited…for real…
If people can pull off this impressive feat, they win $500.
So the two guys you’re about to see in the following videos decided it was time to pursue glory!
The man filming said, “He gonna make that ***** heavy as hell, man. I’m talking about like 15 pounds.”
He also showed viewers the “Wall of Shame” which shows people who weren’t able to finish the pizza challenge.
And then the pizza arrived…
Take a look at the video.
@momotionlv
Yall think me n bro got this shi?😵💫 #pizza #cicis #cicispizza #eating #eatingshow #food #foodtiktok #foodchallenge #foodchallenges #pizzachallenge #live #liveforthechallenge #fyp
And in case you were wondering what happened, this follow-up video will show you everything you need to know.
Take a look!
@momotionlv
Replying to @Jrthefoodgod have fun choking on bread loafs🤣☠️ @Julio #food #breakbread #foodchallenge #foodchallenges #cicispizza #cicis #houstontx #texas #katytexas #pizza #foodtiktok #eating #eatingshow #grease #goofy #money #mukbang #spedup #voiceover #pepperoni #bacon #teamwork #replyingtocomments #replytocomments #fyp
Here’s what people had to say.
This reader would not have stopped there!
Another person said they wouldn’t be able to do this anymore…
And one TikTokker thinks you can only do this once…but other folks had different ideas…
I don’t think I could take this one down myself.
Maybe if I had five more people with me.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!