Cruise Passengers Can Get Unlimited Starbucks For Only $70 And This Woman Is Sharing The Details

by Chris Allen

Source: TikTok/@stayseebee

The internet’s just been killing it lately with useful tips to save a buck.

And when you’ve already dropped thousands of dollars on an expensive trip like a cruise, it’s great to be keen on the next best deal.

You walk around the rest of the day feeling like you just got away with something.

It can make a vacation feel that much more special sometimes!

A woman on TikTok named Stacy gave us all the scoop.

She specifies out in the beginning, that this deal works with Norwegian Cruise lines.

“…and if you get the unlimited Starbucks package for like $70”, that it’s basically game on.

And this good news is really meant for all those coffee addicts out there.

We know who you are.

Because…well we are too.

“You can get as many drinks at a time as you want”, she continues as she does the victory walk through the ship’s halls.

She’s just out there double-handling two massive Starbucks drinks.

Hopefully she’s sharing the love!

Check out her breakdown here:

@stayseebee

Norwegian cruise!

♬ original sound – StacyB 🖤

Let’s see what folks thought about this Starwegian tip.

People were already envisioning the endless possibilities.

One person would have a field day with this deal.

While another person loves seeing those short lines!

Starwegian: where endless coffee meets endless joy.

