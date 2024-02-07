Deliver Driver Didn’t Think She Was Getting A Tip, So She Left A Nasty Note In The Bag. – ‘Lucky for you I didn’t bother the food.’
by Laura Lynott
So, everyone knows it’s kind of good to tip delivery drivers who are working minimum wage to bring you your food.
This TikToker had ordered a meal from DoorDash and the driver was not impressed when she thought she hadn’t been tipped.
What she did next is kinda wild and @tameraaw caught it on her doorbell camera.
The delivery driver looked really annoyed while waiting for @tameraaw to come to the door and when she did and realized the customer was about to tip in cash, she was really embarrassed by the angry note she’d popped into her food bag!
“Hello, ignore. You keep that,” she said.
The driver explained she didn’t see a tip on the app and that’s why the note went in the bag.
And later the TikToker shared the note after someone online doubted it even existed.
She said: “This is so hilarious,” and then shared the note on camera.
It read: “Lucky for you I didn’t bother the food but next time consider tipping for your driver.”
I guess this starts the whole tipping culture conversation all over again!
Watch the first clip here:
@tameraaw
Replying to @nickname #greenscreen
And the second here:
@tameraaw
Dont kill me yall I just had cash 🫣 was I wrong? #xybcaa #fyp #doordash #tipdriver #foryoupage #tippingculture
Here’s what people thought of the driver’s note:
DoorDash on it.
Ouch.
True that!
Yeah, that driver is getting FIRED.
Good riddance!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.