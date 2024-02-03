Employee Is Always Blamed For Hair In Customers’ Food, So She Dyes Her Hair Blue To Prove It’s Not Her
Nothing ruins your appetite like a nice long hair in your meal! But when everyone in the Kitchen has the same color hair, finding the culprit can be difficult.
Ideally everyone would be wearing a hair net if they were preparing food, right? Right?
Well not exactly, as this user learned after she had to resort to an extreme makeover after repeatedly being blamed for the hair in customers’ food!
Dyed my hair blue so boss would stop blaming me for hair in customer’s food
I used to work for a sandwich shop.
All the other employees there were Indian women with very long black hair.
Mine was sort of similar I suppose? Medium length and brown.
But every time a customer would complain about a long black hair in the food, my boss would immediately blame me without any hesitation or investigation, despite the fact that I was the only person who wore my hair up and netted.
First of all, how many long black hairs were getting found in the food to make this a regular thing?But OP had a hilarious plan to stop this case of mistaken identity.
So one day I dyed my hair blue with the sole purpose of not being blamed for black hair being in the food.
You guessed it, it happened.
And how huffy and annoyed my boss got when I said it couldn’t be my hair because mine is blue, was beyond amusing!
That’s one way to solve the problem! To think you not only get to avoid the accusations of your annoying boss, but you also get a completely new look!
