Grandparents Scare Little Girl Telling Her About Fire And Brimstone, So Father Forbids Them From Seeing Her
by Ryan McCarthy
Childhood is supposed to be the most carefree time of our lives.
A child’s biggest worry should be when snack time is, what’s on Cartoon Network this afternoon, and asking for an extra hour before bed time!
And if there’s anything a child shouldn’t have to worry about, its the fire and brimstone of Hell!
But unfortunately that’s exactly what this user’s parents did to him, and tried to do to his daughter, before he forbade them from seeing her!
Was he in the right? Check it out for yourself!
AITA for Keeping My Daughter From My Parents After They Told Her About Hell?
So I was raised very religious in the South of the United States.
One of the big parts of my upbringing was an emphasis on hell and how I would burn there for all eternity unless I had “accepted Jesus into my heart”.
My parents and other adults at the church would go on and on about hellfire and torture for as long as you’d listen.
As a result I grew up terrified of dying without being fully confirmed in my faith.
Obviously, this religious scare tactic had a deep effect on young OP…
I would literally ask god to save me and try to confirm my beliefs in Jesus multiple times a day to stave off the damnation I thought was potentially coming my way.
I would have nightmares where I died and went to hell forever. It was always on my mind and it messed me up from around 4 years old and onward.
Finally I went to college, found other views and opinions and left the religion.
But soon OP’s parents would subject his daughter to the same abuse!
Cut to today, I (37m) and my wife (35f) are both atheists. Our daughter is now 4 and my parents came over to visit us.
I was in the kitchen with my wife when I hear my daughter burst into tears in the other room.
My wife and I rush in to find my mother talking with her and basically telling her all about “how to avoid hell”.
And OP was not about to let his parents traumatize another child with their fire and brimstone.
I was incredibly angry and kicked my parents out. My daughter is still having nightmares just like I did.
My parents say I’m being unfair and that they are trying to save her soul from their made up torture prison and that ‘their granddaughter’s soul is more important than my objections.’
I’m not having it. I’ve cut off all contact with them and my wife is in agreement.
But to his surprise, OP actually faced some pushback from his friends.
Some friends when told the story, say I’m being too harsh on my parents as they are only trying to help.
I say I specifically told them to not do things like this and the consequences are natural. AITA?
Personally I’m on OP’s side, especially knowing that he specifically forbade his parents from scaring his child with that nonsense.
Their religious beliefs are their own, but they have no right to frighten their own grandchild into them!
Reddit came down hard on OP’s side, with many emphasizing the parents knew OP didn’t approve of their evangelizing.
Many christian users related to OP’s childhood experience.
This user said OP was only saving his child from the same hurt he was put through.
This commenter said there’s nothing wrong with exposing children to religion, but it should ultimately be the parent’s choice.
And even this Christian user was outraged with OP’s parents actions.
Regardless of religion, little kids don’t need to be worried about burning for all eternity!
They should be worried about when snack time is, what’s on Cartoon Network this afternoon, and asking for an extra hour before bedtime!
