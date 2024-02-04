Her Entitled Mother Wants All Of Her Daughter’s Salary, So She Finally Had To Put Her Foot Down
Entitlement runs rampant in the human ego. Sometimes it’s passed down from generation to generation. It’s the “gift” that keeps on taking, and it takes some real gusto to end generational wounds.
This story is one in a long line of what we hope ends up as healing.
But wow it doesn’t make it any less frustrating!
My mom wants me to hand over all of my salary in her hands once I start earning
So I’m 20 F . My mother and I were talking about my studies, future plans, jobs, internships, and entrance exams last night, and she asked me, “I want to see how much of your salary you will give me in my hands once you start earning in future.”
A little backstory: my mother has three sisters, and my grandfather was the only earner in the family at the time, so my mother and aunts would hand over all of their earnings to my grandmother.
She goes on to explain how this was a common practice in her mom’s daily life.
My parents are divorced, and my father was toxic. He used to take my mother’s full salary and give it to her as needed. She had to ask him for permission to spend her own money.
I asked her why I should give her my entire salary, and she explained that she and my aunts used to do the same.
I told her that it was different back then because there was only one earner in the family and six mouths to feed, whereas now it’s just the two of us.
And her mom was indignant.
She became angry and began verbally abusing me.
She informed me that if I decline to give her my salary, she will not bear the expenses of my wedding in the future, and I will be the sole payer.
She also stated that she doesn’t want me to ask her for free help in the future. I asked her what she would do with my salary to which she said that she will make savings of her own and also its the return of all the expenses my education caused and will cause.
OP was completely fine with helping out as best she could, but the whole salary?!
I told her that I don’t mind giving her some money every month as help.
I would’ve done so regardless, but expecting me to hand over my entire salary to her is a bit much because, after all, I would need it as well.
She angrily said that she hopes that i end up with a husband who would do the same, who will take all of my salary and give me only what I need, like pocket money, after I told her how much she disliked my dad taking her salary and giving it to her only when she needed it.
The comments section was all over this one.
The top comment imparted some fine fine wisdom.
Another Redditor saw red flags for the future as well.
While another person had some great advice on exactly what to say.
We hope it all worked out ok!
