His Wife Suggested A Baby Name She Heard On TV, So He Banned All Television-Related Names
Picking a name for your child is always a big deal – or at the very least, it’s something you should take seriously.
They’re going to have it for the rest of their lives, and there’s a great chance they’re going to ask you how they got it at some point, too.
OP and his wife are struggling to pick a name.
Me and my wife are having our first kid soon and know it is going to be a boy. It’s been hard to come to an agreement on names—she is very firm on picking a name that we both agree on, but we pretty much have opposite taste.
I have a very very basic and common first name, which I like, so I gravitate towards simple and classic names like James, William, and Daniel.
She likes…not that.
She suggested one he liked – until she told him where he heard it.
She suggested the name Dean the other day and I was considering it, until I found out she picked it because it was the name of her teen TV crush.
She dug in her heels and insisted that she just liked the name and wasn’t gonna name her kid after the character, and watching an old episode of the show just reminded her of the name.
I’m like…that is exactly what “naming your kid after a TV character” means.
Now he’s banning all television names and she’s huffy about it.
So I said how about this, I am gonna give you a preemptive blanket veto on TV show names.
I don’t want to hear suggestions for a little Zuko or Sherlock or anything like that, and literally any other name is on the table.
Is that fair?
And she said “NO” that is not fair and I’m being a dick and putting words in her mouth.
My position is that if you’re gonna try to pick a TV name for your own kid, at least own up to it and admit it’s a TV name.
I’m more annoyed at the transparent denial at this point than the fact that she suggested it in the first place.
