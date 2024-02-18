‘It’ll take me 86 years to pay off.’ – People Are Warning About Minimum Payments On Credit Cards And The Reality Of Never Paying Them Off
by Chris Allen
Financial Competency 201.
That seems like – scratch that – should be a mandatory class that every high school student should be enrolled in.
Gen Z is practically begging to be taught actual important life lessons like this that will serve them the rest of their lives.
But no, let’s learn more about trigonometry that almost no one will ever actually use.
And credit card debts have skyrocketed in the US in only the past decade.
Almost doubling, from $659 billion overall in 2014, to upwards of $1.2 trillion by end of 2024.
One man on TikTok named ksmithcredit is making it his duty to educate, where our schools have failed.
He reads through the printed minimum payment warning on this statement.
“…if you make only the minimum payment each month, we estimate you will never pay off the balance shown.”
The word ‘NEVER’ on your credit card statement should ring alarm bells.
And it all boils down to one word: interest.
He continues, “…because your payment will be less than the interest charged each month.”
He concludes by preaching to the heavens:
“so at the end of the day you never want to do the minimum payment on your credit card.”
MESSAGE: RECEIVED.
@ksmithcredit
Never just pay the minimum payment on your credit card! You always want to pay your credit cards off in full each month. I do understand that things happen, and sometimes credit card debt may rack up, if this is the case, and you need help getting out of it, go to the link in my profile, and fill out the form! #debtrelief #debtconsolidation #creditcard #capitalone #minimumpaymentwarning
Say no to the minimum.
