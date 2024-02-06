She Didn’t Want Her Sister To Wear Her Prom Dress, But Mom Went Over Her Head And Completely Remade It
For some people, a prom dress might not be a super sentimental item. There’s really no telling what will be special to one person, because it might not be special at all to another.
In general, you have to trust the people you care about when it comes to the sentimentality of their items.
OP saved up to buy her own prom dress, and for myriad reasons, it is very special to her.
So, I know it might seem a bit stupid, but its important to me. It is currently a argument with my family.
I(25, F) had my prom in 2017 and I bought my entire prom outfit for myself due to my family not having the best economy and I saved for over a year to be able to buy my dream dress and jewelry(everything in total about $300, which is a lot for us).
I had an amazing time and that dress is very important to me since I have never had the best self confidence and it made me feel beautiful.
Her younger sister asked to wear it but OP said no, but offered a compromise.
Now my sister(18, F, lets call her Annie) is having her prom later this year and she asked if she could use my dress as well. She loves it and wished to use it.
I told her that I would prefer if she didn’t since it is so important to me(I also have a nero disorder and it makes it hard for me to let other people use my things) and she said okay and said she at least wanted to ask, but she was fine with finding another dress.
I said Id help pay if she wanted (and if she wanted, she was welcome to use the jewellry, she will wear the hair accessories) I am pretty stable in income. Annie thanked me and said we could go shopping together.
She was surprised to find her sister trying the dress on when she went home.
Now, I live about three hours away from my family due to school and I dont go home often due to not having a car. I came home last week to visit as my nephews(cousins kids, shes like a sister) are getting baptised.
When I walk through the front door to my parents house, Annie is wearing my prom dress and my grandma and mom are taking measurements.
I ask them what they are doing and they said that I’m being am AH for not letting Annie use it.
She is my “baby sister” after all (moms words).
Her mother and grandmother had lied, thinking OP was being silly.
I got upset and screamed at Annie to take it off, which I later apologised for.
She believed I changed my mind since mom said I had agreed.
I yelled at my mom and grandma because they tried to go behind my back and even change the dress to better fit Annie, she is 155lbs, I was almost 300lbs when I wore it.
I cried and yelled at them.
She’s not blaming her sister, but wonders if she’s being silly.
As soon as Annie came back with my dress, I took it and packed it down, saying I’d stay with my cousin.
Now my family is torn. Some people agreeing with me and some saying Im an AH for not letting Annie use it.
I dont feel like I was in the wrong for not letting her use it, after all it was all my dress that I payed for and I even offered to pay for her dress.
So AITA?
The top comment says that no still means no.
This person says they are ruining it, actually.
They say mom turned this into unnecessary drama.
OP can’t be wrong because it’s only her decision.
This commenter supposes OP should keep important things with her from now on.
I can’t believe a mom would do this.
Just outright lying and coming between sisters!
