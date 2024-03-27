March 27, 2024 at 6:41 pm

Costco Customer Said She Got Seriously Ill After Eating Their Chicken Street Taco Kit. – ‘This cilantro crema has just been recalled.’

Beware of a certain item from Costco…

That’s the advice a woman named Rhiannon shared with TikTok viewers in a viral video.

She said, “Remember last week when I was violently ill?”

She explained that she was sick for a day, vomiting. The culprit? Costco’s chicken street taco kit with cilantro lime crema.

She explained, “Well, this cilantro crema has just been recalled for possible Listeria. So, we’ll see.”

Her caption reads, “I thought it was the costco sushi that made me sick though.”

Either way, that’s pretty alarming.

Here’s what she had to say.

Now let’s see how people reacted.

This woman does not like this news…

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And another person is worried…

You never know if something you eat is gonna make you sick…

That’s the scary part!

