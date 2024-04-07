Baby Boomers Were Asked How Much They Paid For Their First Homes And They’re Even Lower Than Many Expected. – ‘Inflation is crazy.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Get ready to be depressed, my friends!
Because a TikTokker named Delo asked random Baby Boomers how much they paid for their first houses…and it’s enough to make us all hang our heads and weep.
Because if you’ve spent any time at all looking for houses lately, you know prices are INSANE right now.
Delo approached a man and a woman in a Home Depot store and asked them how much they paid for their first houses.
The man told him that he paid $37,000 way back in 1980.
The man told Delo that the woman he was with is his mother-in-law and she told him that she paid only $16,000 for her first house but she didn’t say the year that took place.
Delo is understandably rendered speechless by this information.
Take a look at his video.
@dangeloruff
I’m so confused 🤨 #fyp #foryou #viral #trending #dangeloruff
This couple said they paid $25,000 for their first house about 45 years ago.
And these folks didn’t even want to participate…
Maybe they’ve seen his videos before…
Check out how people reacted.
This person shared their thoughts.
Another TikTokker paid a lot for their house.
And this person seems pretty depressed by the state of things…
Kind of depressing, huh?
That’s putting it mildly!
