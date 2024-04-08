His Mom And Her Boyfriend Can’t Hide Their Disgust Towards His Wife’s Chili, So He Kicks Them Out Of His House
by Ryan McCarthy
We all know someone who isn’t the best cook, even if they don’t realize it.
And its not like there’s an easy way to break it to them, especially when they’ve gone through the trouble of cooking you an entire meal!
But as much as we want to protect their feelings, sometimes there’s no hiding your reaction, no matter how hard you try!
Well this user learned that the hard way when his Mom and her partner couldn’t hide their reaction to his wife’s chili, causing him to kick them out of his house!
Check it out!
AITA for kicking my mom out of my house because of how she reacted to her partner not liking my wife’s chili?
My mom and I have just come off of a 3 year estrangement.
Her and my wife hated each other from day one, just really clashed and my mom was going through some stuff in her personal life and acting out.
We mutually agreed it wasn’t fixable and we should go our separate ways.
After a chance meeting at a party, OP wanted to rekindle the relationship.
I recently reconnected with her at a party and told her that I wanted to try and fix things. My wife supported this.
My mom is with someone I’ll call “Rob” I’m pretty sure they are engaged but to be honest not 100% sure.
We’ve seen my mom a couple of times since reconnecting and I can tell she is really trying.
She seems extremely anxious and too nervous to talk, so we are taking it really slow, but I do believe that is her trying.
But when OP and his wife invited his Mom over for dinner, things started going downhill.
Recently we invited my mom and Rob over. My wife was making chili in the crock pot and it was done but we weren’t ready to eat.
She had some tortilla chips and said that she likes dipping it in the chili and invited them to have some while we waited.
Rob took some and gagged. I don’t think he did it on purpose and he seemed embarrassed, but my wife’s chili is very sweet.
She uses maple syrup, chocolate powder, cinnamon, and brown sugar.
And when OP’s Mom openly laughed at his wife, the dinner went from bad to worse.
My mom laughed which upset my wife because she has always been smug about not thinking my wife is a good cook.
I could see my wife getting annoyed and snapped at my mom. Rob looked kind of ill and excused himself.
My mom stood there for a minute in silence and then bolted after him and started banging on the bathroom door and demanding to be let in.
He was ignoring her and she started freaking out and said she wanted to be hugged (she has some anxiety and PTSD related stuff and he is her comfort person).
When OP caught a snippet of their conversation, he was shocked at their audacity.
Just as I got to the door to tell her to stop banging, Rob let her in and I heard their conversation.
Rob was saying they had to get out of here because he can’t eat that chili.
My mom was kind of teasing him about aww you didn’t like it and telling him she served it with rice with raisins and sugar and a chocolate sauce (a lie)
He said it tasted like dog food with sugar and he was going to have nightmares.
And remembering exactly why he and his Mom were estranged in the first place, he promptly told them to get out.
I saw red and my mom was laughing. It just brought me back to how smug she used to be and how she looked down on us.
When they came out I told her to leave. My mom got really quiet again and said it was creepy that I was standing outside of the bathroom door.
She said she’s been trying and she feels I’m looking for reasons to hate her. I told her to just go because I was too emotional to talk to her.
She left willingly but Rob told me I can’t just nitpick and kick her out and then think she is going to want to continue to put work into this relationship.
Not liking his wife’s cooking isn’t a problem, but openly mocking her to her face and then sneaking off to gossip about her is a whole different issue.
Reddit was quick to say OP’s Mom may not have been laughing maliciously, instead out of a reaction.
And while her teasing may not have been in great taste, this user said it didn’t make her a jerk, as it was in private.
This commenter agreed, saying she could have just been trying to diffuse the situation in private.
And finally, this Redditor even thought OP’s wife may have purposely sabotaged the dinner to cause a big stink!
Not to yuck anyone’s yum but maple syrup in chili? With MEAT in it?
You cannot be serious.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.