Target Customer Claims That Their New Checkout Policy Is a “Dumpster Fire.” – ‘Target is now implementing times where they don’t allow self-checkout.’
by Matthew Gilligan
What is up with all the checkout issues at stores across the country?
It doesn’t seem like it should be that complicated, right? Well, think again!
Because here’s yet another story about someone sounding off against checkout woes, and this time it’s at Target.
A man named Ryan asked viewers on TikTok, “Has anyone else noticed the absolute dumpster fire that Target is slowly becoming?”
Ryan showed a photo in the background of his video and said, “Someone posted this picture to Twitter saying that this was their local Target and that they only had one cashier.”
He continued, “Like me, you might be wondering why don’t they just use the self-checkout line. It turns out that Target is now implementing times where they don’t allow self-checkout to be turned on and instead force customers to go to checkout aisles with the cashier.”
Ryan said that Target changed their policy about self-checkout lanes and they’ll be open from 10 am until 6:30 pm instead of 8 am to 10 pm, which was the previous policy. He added that this is happening because “corporate thinks that guests prefer real checkouts now.”
Ryan continued, “Maybe some people prefer being checked out by a real person. I think everybody despises lines that go across the entire store. Not only that, but sometimes people just don’t want to talk to the cashier. They just want to go in, get their one or two items, go to self-checkout, and get out.”
He ended his video by saying, “Why don’t you just give people the option?”
Here’s the video.
@butthatsmyopinion
We are witnessing the downfall of target #target #targetfinds #targethaul
And here’s how people reacted.
Come on Target! Get your act together!
