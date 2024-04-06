April 6, 2024 at 2:35 pm

Walmart Customer Said He Got A Delivery From The Store And The Product Still Had A Lock On It

by Matthew Gilligan

Have you ever received a package in the mail and it still had a security alarm attached to it?

A man named Andrew did after he received a package of Polaroid film and he shared a video on TikTok to document his experience.

The text overlay to Andrew’s video reads, “1 star for my delivery driver.”

And he showed viewers why everything went sideways…his package still had a security alarm attached to it.

A voice off-camera in the video said, “Cut it” and Andrew replied, “Yeah, I think it’s gonna go off.”

And you can probably imagine what happened next…

Here’s the video.

@andrew_915

1 star for my delivery driver

♬ original sound – Andrew

And here’s how people reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual talked about spider alarms.

And one viewer had to smash an alarm.

Well, that’s annoying!

Come on, Walmart!

