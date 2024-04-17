What Did You See That You Couldn’t Explain? People Shared Their Stories.
by Matthew Gilligan
I love this kind of stuff!
Creepy, scary, terrifying, unsettling stories about things that people saw but couldn’t explain…
Are you ready to get creeped out?
Let’s get started!
Mom?
“Shortly after my mother passed away I was going through and organizing her belongings in her room.
I was talking out loud as if I were talking to her. There were some boxes with family photo albums I’d been looking for that I hadn’t been able to find and it was really worrying me. I was sitting on the floor and said aloud “where did you leave those albums, mom?”
Very slowly, her closet door opened on its own. A slow, creaking movement from nearly totally closed to halfway open. I was as terrified as I’d ever been in my life… I froze and didn’t move, but I looked at exactly eye level and there was a cardboard box labeled “Albums” in my mothers handwriting on the lower shelf of the closet.
I am not a religious or even spiritual person, and I thought that there might be some imbalance in the hanging of the closet door. I went back to the door many times and tested it by wiggling it back and forth and leaving it in different positions but it’s never moved that way since.”
Who’s there?
“In my early 20s I was home alone.
I woke up to my cell phone ringing but missed the call. The number I missed the call from was my landline home phone number. I got up and found the cordless phone on the kitchen counter.
I looked everywhere, but no one was in the house and the doors were all locked.”
Middle of the night.
“3:30am.
My buddy and i spent the night repo’ing cars.
We pull up to the light in Manchester NJ of 527 and 70. Going straight. In the left turn lane, getting on to 70 East, a blue, 97-98 Honda CRV.
The person driving had no face.
Just blank. Like the green man from Always Sunny or NoFace from Dick Tracy.
My buddy and I both saw it. Nobody believed it.”
Yikes.
“I fly helicopters for a living.
I was working on a powerline one year and was going back to our landing zone and noticed an opening in the trees what appeared to be a leg. I came back and tried to get as low as I could into the clearing, thinking, it was a person, it was a full grown cow that had been completely skinned.
There were no farms around and the animal didn’t appear to be cut up in anyway. I went back to the landing zone picked up one of my Ground crew members and flew back with him just so he could verify that I wasn’t crazy.
The flight back, we were both kind of in awe because we have no idea how that animal got to where it’s at. Even more so that it had no skin on its entire body, it looked like a perfect cow without skin.”
Sir…?
“I was walking on a trail on South Mountain in Phoenix when a guy appeared out of the side of a mountain with a lab coat and a briefcase.
Just… Calmly walked towards the parking lot.”
The doom dog.
“I was staying the night with a cousin on his ranch and in his front yard there was a basketball hoop on a homemade wall like concrete bricks stacked upwards, and we both to this day swear on god we saw what looked like a 8 foot tall coyote standing up against the wall tugging on the hoop.
We closed the blinds quick and that was the night we established the existence of the ranch’s very own cryptid.
I think we called it like “doom dog”.
Unexplained.
“When I was 18 years old, I was driving home from a friend’s house with another friend. We were on the highway doing about 110 kmph (70 mph) and made this trip often.
It’s a big highway between two towns, so just fields either side. Something on two legs ran alongside my car. I saw it in the rear view mirror and out my side window. It was not a kangaroo, it was human like.
Had long arms and obviously extremely fast. My friend saw it too and then it just went off the road back into the grass. Neither of us could explain it.”
A call from beyond.
“My mom passed away in Feb 2021 in Missouri. I live in Florida.
I flew up there for the funeral with my husband and daughter, stayed for a couple of days to handle her belongings, and then came home. Life goes on. I grieved.
About a month, maybe two, later, I’m lying in my bed in the morning, but I’m wide awake. My phone rings and I answer it. It says “mom” on the caller ID. When I click it on, I can clear as day hear her voice “well Hiiiiiii there! (Chuckle) Did I wake you up?”
Now I’m just sitting there, upright on my bed. All I can think to say is, “Mom?” And as soon as I said that, the phone clicked a couple of times and then went ****.
It did show on the caller history that her phone had called mine. Either her BF or my brother kept her phone for whatever reasons, but they wouldn’t have done a prank like that.
I did try to call the phone back, but it went straight to her voice-mail.”
Ghostly.
“I worked as an under-butler in a large Scottish castle in the early 2000s.
One night, I was the only person in the house, and decided to throw a load of laundry in before bed. I walked down to service hallway, into the ironing room, and from there to the washing machine room. I got my laundry in, and then started to leave.
I turned the lights off in the washing machine room, and suddenly everything was black. The lights weren’t on in the ironing room. My first thought was “it’s weird that I didn’t turn the lights on in here when I came in, but they aren’t on so obviously I didn’t.”
The ironing room had huge ironing tables the size of snooker tables, and as I started to walk through, I kept bumping into them. After a couple of times of bumping into them, I was suddenly filled with a terrible, accompanied, watched, spine-tingling feeling that something was there and not to look toward the sewing room (another room that came off the ironing room).
I fumbled my way through the ironing room, back to the service hall in a panic. The hall lights were on and everything was fine.
That is the whole story. I didn’t see anything. However, there are some problems.
To this day, I am confident that I turned the lights on in the ironing room when I went in. It wasn’t possible to move through the room without bumping into things a bunch of times, as my exit demonstrated.
The light in the ironing room was controlled by a very large switch that made a loud clicking noise. I didn’t hear it click off when I was in the washing room.
In the days that followed, the family and the butler returned home, and I had forgotten about the entire incident. A week or so later, I suddenly remembered it happening, and said to the butler “I’ve never heard of any ghost stories at the castle. Are there any?”
He kind of dismissively said “oh they say there is a white lady in the ballroom, and [room name redacted] is apparently haunted, but that’s it. Oh and they say the sewing room is haunted.”
I kind of gasped and told the butler the story. He seemed fascinated. He told the family, and a couple of them agreed that the laundry room was unsettling.
I don’t believe in ghosts, and think it was likely an unfortunately timed electrical fault and an over-active imagination. Still, I’ll never forget how sudden and strong the feeling of a presence was when I was fumbling my way out of the ironing room.”
The orb.
“I was standing on the seaside walkway with a bunch of other people watching the sunset.
A red orb came speeding down the coastline at like 50-150m altitude. Didn’t think much of it until it instantly stopped and speeded back the way it came until it was out of sight.
No noise, too low for a plane or helicopter and wasn’t a flare because it was flying fast, stopped instantly and then flew back the way it came.
Several people saw it but this was before mobile phones with cameras were a mainstream thing.”
The dream.
“One night, years after high school and I’d gotten married, I had a vivid and very sad dream about the first boyfriend I ever really loved.
We were 15 and 16, broke up about 3 years later because he really got into drugs. I had this dream maybe 9 years after that.
I dreamed I was walking down a crowded sidewalk in some big city and I bumped into him going the direction I just came from. He was crying and he asked me for help.
I can’t remember if the dream changed then or I woke up but it was just that little snippet of seeing his face. It was so clear. I still remember how his beautiful blue eyes looked.
I don’t know why I waited a couple more years to call his mother and ask about him one day when I recalled that dream for some reason. But I did call her.
It turns out he had **** in a freak accident around the time I had that dream.
He had a car in his garage that he was working on. He had climbed on the hood for some reason, to do something, and he fell. Broke his neck and it was fatal.
Now I’m always sad and a little creeped out every time I think of that dream. Probably always will be.”
Out in the country.
“I live outside city limits, there are very few houses near my home and many tall bushes and trees around the house, there is a small mountain at some distance.
The nights are very quiet and there is no street lights so after dark the only lights are the lights from my house and the moon light.
There are two trees a little far from my house that are standing close to one another. One night while I was outside my house with a flashlight doing something I realized there was only one of those trees, I looked around that tree with my flashlight but there was no sign of the other tree, like it never existed.
The next day I went there during daytime to see exactly what happened to the other tree and they both were there just like I remembered. I looked around them and even climbed on them to see anything strange but nothing was out of ordinary.”
Okay, I’m officially creeped out now!
If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · ask reddit, askreddit, picture, reddit, scary, top, unexplained, unsolved, weird