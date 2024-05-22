Lawyer Warned People Against Accepting Unlimited Paid Time Off At Their Jobs. – ‘I get to get paid out any PTO that I have accrued.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve never heard of people turning down time off from work, but I guess there’s a first time for everything.
A lawyer named Samy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why he thinks unlimited paid time off (PTO) isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Samy told viewers, “I am always going to take the definite number of days of PTO. Not only does it allow me to increase year over year and ask for that as a form of compensation.”
He added, “But if I’m in a state like California where I get to get paid out any PTO that I have accrued. I’m going to get a nice fat check, along with my final check when I resign from that job. It seems to make a lot more sense and it’s easily enforceable.”
Samy said unlimited PTO is offered by some tech companies to try to attract potential workers.
He told viewers, “When you have unlimited PTO, it’s kind of hard at the end of the day to determine if you’re owed anything because you took all the time you needed.”
Here’s what he had to say.
If I’m gonna make a choice on PTO, you will never catch me doing anything but getting the specific number of days I get off throughout the year. I’ll take that every single day rather than some wishy-washy promises of unlimited time (your manager can reject if the business can’t permit you to take time off). #workersadvocatelaw
It seems like you can’t win either way.
Which is probably exactly how they want it.
