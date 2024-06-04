She Had A Falling Out With Her Petty Friend And Decided That Living Well Was The Best Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
There’s no doubt about it…
Getting in shape and living your best life is the ultimate revenge!
And all you’re really doing is helping yourself out so you’re not even being a jerk to anyone!
Take a look at what this woman decided to do after she had to cut a friend loose.
I became super fit and lost quite some weight out of sheer pettiness.
“Roughly one and a half years ago I had a falling out with a friend. I’ll spare you the details, but we gradually did not get along anymore.
I was sad, but I also felt relief that the constant arguments and stress I had dealing with her ended. Up until she started badmouthing my other friends because they did not take her side, which started to make me resentful. It came with quite a surprise I only realised much later.
I always struggled with my weight to the point that I started getting sore joints and back especially while going to concerts or anything else that required me to stand around for a while. It troubled me that not even physical pain was enough of a motivator.
She thought long and hard about this…
The thing just is, the friend I had to cut ties with always had a very mean girl attitude with other woman who were slimmer than her, commented about peoples food choices behind their backs if they tried to make better choices.
She always projected her insecurities so hard onto them, going as far as calling them traumatised just because they managed to keep thin?
And you know, it is so weird when I reaslised it, but do you know this “the best revenge is to thrive”? Pretty much this and a tickling sense of super pettiness finally gave me the motivation to tackle my goal.
It was time to get to work!
I am 40 lbs down, no sore back, knees or ankles in months. I finally found the kinds of sport I feel I can do and have fun doing so as I get older, trying my best to keep healthy for as long as possible.
I feel bomb, dwelling in the petty thought that it would make her super ****** off to see how I am doing.”
Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.
One person shared their thoughts.
Another Reddit user was impressed.
This individual spoke THE TRUTH!
This reader shared a story.
And one person thinks they did a great job.
Get in shape, girl!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · exercise, health, petty revenge, picture, reddit, revenge, top, weight loss