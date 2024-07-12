‘Here is a breakdown of everything Victoria used in my home.’ – Her Sister Babysat Her Daughter Over The Weekend, And She Got An Invoice For $72 With A Detailed List Of Charges

When a family member asks a relative to babysit, they usually do it out of the kindness of their heart and not for financial gain.

But not every family is the same and sometimes it seems, money is king for certain folks and family ties ain’t gonna change that!

So, when mom Jessica Pares (@305_lil1) got a $72 Apple Pay request from her relative, understandably she was shocked.

The video is captioned: “My ridiculous sister.”

After all, all she’d done was leave her daughter while her sister looked after her and she went to work. But her sister then went and charged her for this.

Jessica shared the message her sister sent her. It read: “Here is a breakdown of everything Victoria (her niece) used in my home. Times are getting hard and I think it is only fair we charge for stuff that she used while being here. Can’t wait for her to come over again.”

Here are the items she charged for and it even includes charges for flushing the toilet and washing her hands. Wild!

So the list goes: Flushing toilet .50 per flush (x5), Handwashing .50 (x5), Using electricity to play video games (played My Little Pony for 20 mins) $7, Bag of Chips $1 (x3), One cup of milk $1, One cup apple juice $2.50 (x3), Dinner from Olive Garden $19.

But it wasn’t finished there! It went on: Gas for driving to the park (Victoria’s idea) $3.75, Played on her iPad using my WiFi $10, Netflix to watch a movie $4.50, Peed on bed $10, Paint used when drawing $1.25.

If you aren’t stunned by now…

The note added: Please pay $72 by APRIL 30th, 2024 to avoid interest.

Jessica said: “This is an invoice for her requesting $72 because my daughter stayed with her over the weekend because I had to go to work.”

She added: “She’s charging me. How ridiculous is this girl? She flushed the toilet five times, $10 for Wi-Fi, $4.50 for Netflix, a bag of chips, like really? Really? How ridiculous is she? You know?.”

Blood is thicker than water and money won’t be there for you when you need it, will it?

