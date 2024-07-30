July 30, 2024 at 2:28 pm

Woman Went To A Paul Mitchell School And Got A Fantastic Hair Cut And Color For Less Than $100

Everything seems to be pretty pricey these days, and that includes haircuts!

But the woman you’re about to meet took to TikTok to let folks know that they don’t have to break the bank when they get a trim and a coloring.

Her big secret?

Going to see a student at a Paul Mitchell school.

Source: TikTok/@morgssrose

She explained, “I need a haircut really badly, and I want to go lighter, which seems risky, but I have full faith in this girl Honestly, I think hair stylists charge so much money these days. I can’t justify paying $85 for a haircut when they charge $10 here and they’ll give me a head massage.”

Source: TikTok/@morgssrose

The woman showed viewers her new haircut and said the stylist “kind of killed it.”

She said that she gave her stylist a $50 tip and ended up spending $90 overall, a fraction of what she’d typically spend on a trip to a stylist.

Well done!

Source: TikTok/@morgssrose

Here’s the video.

@morgssrose

Gotta cut corners somehwere and im sorry bur im never paying $300 to get my hair done ever again #hairtok #hairtransformation #paulmitchell #paulmitchelltheschool #hairstyle #hair

♬ original sound – morgssrose

And this is how people reacted.

One viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@morgssrose

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@morgssrose

And one TikTok user chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@morgssrose

Sounds like it’s worth a shot!

At least, it’s been a success for many women.

