A Neighbor Was Rude After They Expressed Concern About Her Dog Left Outside In The Freezing Cold. When Her Son Got Into A Jam They Decided To Literally Leave Him Hanging

Leave your dog out in the cold? I leave your kid hanging in a tree. “My backyard neighbour has a chihuahua, we are Canadian.

This is the Great White North…

It’s cold where I am still, and our winters are HARSH. One very frigid snowy day I noticed a lot of tiny dog barking. I looked around out my back window and saw their tiny chihuahua outside begging at the door to go back inside. I figured they’d get to the door any minute and I walked away. I continued to hear the barking for like 5-10 minutes, I told my mom about the dog being outside and it wouldn’t stop barking for a while. We knew how cold it was so we waited another 5 minutes before we put on our boots and snow pants and tracked through the snow into their backyard to see if the dog had somewhere warm he was staying or if he was genuinely just left outside with no way to keep him warm.

To our discomfort there was nothing, we walked farther into their back yard and that’s when the chihuahua turned around and saw us. He was petrified and he’s barks to get inside turned frantic and panicked, which makes sense as two random people appeared out of nowhere. We backed up a bit not wanting to freak him out anymore and that’s when the back door flew open and all hell broke loose. A middle aged lady with a smoke in her hand and a towel on her head glared at us for a moment before she screamed “WHAT THE **** DO YOU THINK YOU’RE DOING TO MY DOG, GET THE **** OFF OF MY PROPERTY OR I’M CALLING THE COPS.”

Extremely thrown off guard my mom shouted back “don’t leave a 4 pound dog outside in -20°c and we wouldn’t have to be here right now! “ ( side note, this is rental housing, they do not own the property. we could sit and have a picnic if we so chose too ) We turned heel and started walking back through to our house while she screamed obscenities at us and my mom just told her to **** off. The dog got inside though so mission accomplished I guess. Fast forward a few weeks, it’s just finished snowing and it’s the weekend, her two boys are outside playing, screaming and having fun. I look out my window and see them playing in a tree, it’s not very big, they’re jumping off of it into a pile of snow. Looks fun!

Suddenly one of the boys snow pants back buckle gets caught in between a branch that split off like a fork in the road, he’s not being choked or harmed, but he’s definitely not going anywhere until an adult helps him. At this point I was invested as mean as it sounds, the other boy was trying to figure out how to get him free while the boy tried moving to get out. They weren’t panicking, yet. Not 5 seconds later the little boy starts screaming and crying his head off, he’s realized he can’t get out alone. I do feel bad and contemplate going out to help him before I get reminded of how she treated her dog. I wouldn’t doubt she’d yell at me again if I helped her kid, so I stood there and watched him. If she really didn’t come to help in maybe 5 minutes I’d go grab him of course. The other boy ran inside to get help, and maybe a minute or two later she’s running outside to get him. He’s obviously fine, only shaken up.

I poked my head out the window and yelled “ I would’ve helped him, but you said you’d call the cops on me if I went on the property!” Before shutting my window and walking away. That’s my petty revenge!”

