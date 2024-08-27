August 27, 2024 at 4:15 pm

Cashier Complains About The Annoying Thing Customers Do When Their Credit Card Is Declined. – ‘Do you have cash?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@jeremybeckstead

Most of us have been there and it can be a bit embarrassing…

I’m talking about when your credit card gets declined during a purchase and you scramble to try to figure out why AND you try to convince the worker you’re dealing with that something must be wrong with the system.

Source: TikTok

The man said, “If your card declines while I’m at work, and you pull up your bank account and show me that you have money? Um, OK?”

Source: TikTok

He was obviously insinuating that that particular method won’t be effective.

He added, “Do you have cash?”

Uh oh!

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@jeremybeckstead

Like girllllll #greenscreen #blocked #celebritys #claim #mcdonalds #celebrity #celebrity

♬ original sound – Apple

And this is how TikTokkers reacted.

This person spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

Never forget: cash is king!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter