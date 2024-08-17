DoorDash Customer Discovers They Had A Ridiculous Deal On Wings, So They Check With Wingstop To See If They Have One And Discover They Do But Only With Their Hottest Variety

What could possibly be better than a wing deal from DoorDash?!?!

Not much these days…

But things usually aren’t what they appear to be…

Read this story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

Malicious DoorDash Wings. “So I noticed today DoorDash is running a Summer Deals where supposedly different restaurants are offering different types of discounts on orders. Knowing DD’s predatory business practices it’s probably some lose/lose for restaurants if they don’t participate, but listen…it’s 100 degrees outside, it’s been a long week, and a brother’s HUNGRY. At least I can still sleep at night ordering from some chain that can shoulder the financial hit, right?

This will work!

And would you look at this – Wingstop is stepping up with a sweet deal on boneless wings. Free 10 pc on my order? Say considerably less and sign me up. I rock on up to my cart. I throw in a 1 0pc. The hungerin’ rumbles. Eager to consume, I go to select my sauce… And the ONLY option is “Atomic”. 😭 I checked their other boneless sizes, and the bone-in 10pc as well, and they all have every flavor listed. Wingstop straight-up intentionally said “You want us to dump off entire orders of free wings? All right. Sign on the line. But we’re ONLY offering them in Bum Burning flavor”.

Bummer!

Was I disappointed? Yes. But I’ve got to give them props for complying with this corporate dictum in one of the most technically-correct yet overtly-violent ways imaginable. Kudos, Wingstop. You will not quell my hunger today, but you have earned my respect and future full-price business.”

The wing wars continue to rage on…

But this time, DoorDash was the one who lost.

