New Planet Fitness Customer Complained After She Was Turned Away Because Her Home Gym Hadn’t Opened Yet. – ‘Make it make sense, y’all.’

There are some gyms that allow you to use any its locations if you are a member. Planet Fitness is one of those gyms.

So there should be no issues, right…?

Well, a woman named Keena posted a video on TikTok and sounded off against the popular fitness chain after she ran into some problems.

Keena said she joined Planet Fitness online because a location was being built near her home and she wanted to make that yet-to-be-completed location her home gym.

She added that she’s been going to other Planet Fitness locations while the new gym was being built and she’s never had any issues…until now…

Keena said she went to a different Planet Fitness gym and the manager there told her she wasn’t allowed to use the facility because her home gym wasn’t open yet. She told the manager that she’d been using different locations for a while with no problems but he still wouldn’t let her in.

Keena said, “If the access to all the other gyms isn’t until this home gym is open, it should say that. Make it make sense, y’all. But you know what? I’m just gonna go back home and do my Apple Fitness Plus, which I’ve had for the last few years that hasn’t had any problems with me. Right? I can just do it. It works.”

Check out her video.

Keena posted a follow-up video and told viewers about what happened when another manager from the location that wouldn’t let her in got in touch with her to apologize and give her more information about what was going on.

Keena posted another video addressing the situation and explained why she ended up canceling her Planet Fitness membership.

Take a look!

Here’s what folks had to say.

It sounds like they need to get their act together…

