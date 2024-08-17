When His Ex-Wife Won One Of His Properties In Their Divorce, He Made Sure To NOT Follow Her Paint Color Request

Petty revenge can be so great, am I right?

I put it in the computer, started mixing it, and just out of conversation I asked him what he was painting.

A guy came in and ordered multiple gallons of bright yellow exterior paint.

He said, “Well I’m going through a divorce and I own several homes. My future ex wife won one of MY HOMES in the divorce. The judge ordered that I also had to repaint my home, that she won. So I asked her ‘what color would you like me to paint it?’ and she said ‘any color but yellow’.”

“So I decided I’m going to paint it bright yellow.”

“My lawyer is not happy with me.”