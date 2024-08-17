When His Ex-Wife Won One Of His Properties In Their Divorce, He Made Sure To NOT Follow Her Paint Color Request
Petty revenge can be so great, am I right?
You bet I’m right!
And this story is PETTY AS HELL.
Are y’all ready for this?
Let’s get started!
Any color but yellow.
“Years ago I was working at Sherwin Williams paint.
A guy came in and ordered multiple gallons of bright yellow exterior paint.
I put it in the computer, started mixing it, and just out of conversation I asked him what he was painting.
Well, isn’t that interesting?
Here we go.
He said, “Well I’m going through a divorce and I own several homes. My future ex wife won one of MY HOMES in the divorce. The judge ordered that I also had to repaint my home, that she won. So I asked her ‘what color would you like me to paint it?’ and she said ‘any color but yellow’.”
I’m sure this guy was smiling when he said this.
“So I decided I’m going to paint it bright yellow.”
And smiled wider!
“My lawyer is not happy with me.”
I wonder how that went…
I’ll never forget this guy.
I used to have the picture of the completed house but this was probably 13 years ago.”
Check out what folks had to say about this story.
This reader spoke up.
Another person shared their thoughts.
This individual offered some interesting info.
Another person had a lot to say.
This Reddit user had a story to tell.
We got a big LOL out of this one!
I’m sure his ex didn’t though.
If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.