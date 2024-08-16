Why Has The Vatican Classified The Capybara As A Fish For Hundreds Of Years? It All Has To Do With Lent.

If you don’t live in an area where the capybara is native, you might not know what it is, and you’ve probably never seen one.

What it is, though, is an oversized rodent.

Native to South America, capybaras are good swimmers and are able to hold their breath for around 5 minutes. They have webbed feet that help them swim away quickly when aquatic predators are near.

Regardless of their enjoyment of the water, they are not fish.

The Vatican says they are, though – and it’s all about what people are allowed to eat during Lent.

Meat is off the table during Lent because Catholics mean to better understand what Jesus went through when he wandered the desert for 40 days without food.

Clergymen in Venezuela wondered if perhaps the capybara could be a fish, so they could continue to eat it during that long period?

The Vatican allowed it in 1784, and they have never gone back on that classification, says historian Dolly Jørgensen.

“Even though most people these days think the restriction is about eating meat, the dietary restriction wasn’t about mammals & birds versus fish, but about land versus water. Thus, other animals that spent their time in the water qualified as aquatic and could be eaten at Lent.”

For example, beavers are also fish, for the purposes of Lenten meals.

Now you know that you might have some more exotic dinner options during Lent.

Do with that what you will.

