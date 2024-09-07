A Giant Humpback Whale Upends A Boat In Incredible, Dramatic Footage

If you’ve been paying attention for the last couple of years, you might have noticed that the ocean has become a little more salty than normal.

And no, not because of pollution.

That’s happening, too, but we’re not talking about that kind of salty.

Between billionaires drowning, tornados hitting boats, and killer whales capsizing fishing boats, it’s more dangerous than ever out there!

Now, ocean-goers can add humpback whales to their list of potential disaster-causing entities on the high seas.

One of the enormous whales recently slammed into a fishing boat off the coast of New England, capsizing the vessel and throwing its passengers into the sea.

The footage was caught on camera by a couple of teenagers on a nearby boat.

They also rescued the two men tossed overboard, who did not sustain any injuries.

The incident took place near the mouth of the Piscataqua River, the official boundary between Maine and New Hampshire.

Though whales are common in the area, none has capsized a boat in the area since the mid-1990s.

Though the humpback could have seen the fishermen as competition for their prey, experts believe it was more likely an accident.

Humpback whales have blind spots, and the boat could have been in one as it came up to feed.

This whale has better PR than the ones working for the attacking killer whales, I guess.

Be careful out there, y’all.

