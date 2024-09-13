Her Sister Expected Her To Babysit Her Toddler While She Gives Birth, But After She Criticized Her Home And Food, She Wants To Tell Her To Find Someone Else

Meet Sarah, who is about to welcome her third child, each from a different father.

WIBTA for refusing to watch my sister’s toddler while she gives birth I (32 F) don’t have children of my own. My sister (39 F), lets call her Sarah, is about to have her 3rd child. Little bit of background before we get into it – all of Sarah’s children have different fathers. Baby 1, the father was baby trapped and is no longer in the picture, that child is now 15. Baby 2, Sarah made a deal with a random man on the internet to get her pregnant and sign away his parental rights, that child is now 2. Baby 3 is the product of a one night stand with a married man. Sarah has always wanted a family but never settled down as she prefers to ‘play the field’ so to speak.

Our parent has given Sarah over 100k in the last decade as she chronically lives outside of her means financially even though she has steady employment and makes a very good wage. When baby 2 was born I took Sarah to the hospital a few cities over and took care of her first born child all while working full time. Sarah was in the hospital for about a week. When I lost my job 2 months ago Sarah announced to the family (my parent and other siblings) that since I no longer have a job I would be watching her 2 year old while she gives birth. Sarah didn’t ask me to watch her child nor did I offer. Sarah then texted me a few days ago asking if I was prepared to watch her youngest still as she is due this month – of course I said yes, she’s family.

But then Sarah implied that I was incapable of babysitting her toddler at my own house as I don’t have any food and I wouldn’t be able to bath the child. I was taken aback by this. I don’t currently have snack food for a 2 year old in my house but my city does have grocery stores.. and my house that I worked very hard to purchase on my own without a payout from my parent, is equipped with a fully functional bathroom. I am extremely upset by the entitlement of Sarah. So much so that I suggested she have another family member babysit for her. She ignored this suggestion. I feel as though her love for her family is dependent on what she is receiving from them and I’m afraid if I refuse to cater to her needs that she will start another family feud.

