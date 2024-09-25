His Boss Had Him Come In For A Meeting To Interrogate And Write Him Up, But He Arrived With Evidence That He Wasn’t The One Who Messed Up

Have you ever noticed that the people who play the blame game often don’t do their homework first?

The employee in this story realized this and used basic facts to defend herself.

Who is Really Watching the Clock? I get a call waking me up at 11 a.m (because I was sleeping off my graveyard shift that night). I was told to report to the hotel for a disciplinary meeting that includes middle manager and the general manager of the hotel.

On the drive, I remembered that the middle manager had yet to actually show up on time for the past month. I calmly stated that all of the overtime statements were true. Then I asked to compare my punch times to the staffing schedule and the start / end times of the people I was relieving in the evening and who was relieving me in the morning.

They did and saw that there is only a 3-5 minute overlap between my shift and the person relieving me. The General Manager said that they would reimburse me for the minutes to drive to and from the hotel as well as the duration of the meeting. He also said the write up was being dropped in light of this new information.

