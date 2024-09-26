‘It stopped working with a week!’ – Walmart Customer Wanted To Quickly Return A Dyson Air Wrap But Really Got The Runaround

If you’ve ever tried to return a big-ticket item to Walmart, you know it can sometimes be a hassle.

TikToker @LittleDrownedRat simply wanted to get her money back for a defective item, but she sure got the runaround.

Her amazing story starts out with, “I achieved the dream. I bought a Dyson Air Wrap recently. Was it new? No. Refurbished. Discounted. Walmart.com. Stopped working within a week. Good, hair flat, spirits crushed.”

She heads off to Walmart to start the return, and things don’t go well.

She explains that Mandy from Walmart says, “Well, you bought this from Dyson through Walmart, and the return window ended yesterday.”

As you’ll see in the video, the only reason the return window ended yesterday was because Walmart messed things up to begin with! Needless to say, this customer was not happy.

Well, after a not of back and forth, the Walmart manager gets on the phone with the ‘big boss’ who tells them, “Just make the customer happy.” Which is exactly what you want to hear. In a moment of humor, this TikToker says, “I said, you got to write me a prescription for that buddy, but we can start with the money.”

Well, this story isn’t quite over yet. After going back and forth with Walmart for over an hour and a half, they have one more issue to overcome.

She had high hopes that things were over, until the Walmart manager said, “We can’t give you cash because we don’t have that authority. We’re going to have to find another manager. And all the managers are in a meeting.” She about lost it. Fortunately, after waiting another half hour, another manager finally solved the problem and said, “I can give you a gift card and then cash out the gift card to give you cash.”

Wow! What a story (and this TikToker has a real story telling talent).

Check out the full video here, you won’t want to miss it.

The people in the comments really love the story, let’s take a look.

This person loved when the TikToker was about to lose it.

This person compliments the TikToker’s story telling abilities.

This person says that she handled it really well!

I don’t know how this lady kept her calm.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.