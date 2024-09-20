Downstairs Neighbors Reported Them To Their HOA, So They Decided To Clean Their Porch At The Worst Possible Time

Another Homeowners Association (HOA) story coming in hot!

It comes to us from the pages of Reddit and I think you’ll be impressed by how this person handled their HOA shenanigans.

Let’s take a look!

You want to report me to the HOA? Be my guest.

“We were living in a condo complex on the second floor, and my downstairs neighbor was an older couple.

The lady had a heart condition so she was always in and out of the hospital, and I did my best to be respectful of her needs.

I have 4 kids, and unfortunately when you choose to live in the ground level unit you have to deal with upstairs noise.

I am pretty strict about how my kids play inside, so if there was ever excessive noise it didn’t last long.

Every now and then lady would text me asking if everything was ok, and it was always just a tantrum.

Back in August my husband’s maternal grandmother passed away, and we were not informed, much less invited to the funeral.

It’s a whole thing.

So to help his siblings through their grief we offered to host a lunch for his siblings after they went to the graveside and did a little meeting there.