Downstairs Neighbors Reported Them To Their HOA, So They Decided To Clean Their Porch At The Worst Possible Time
Another Homeowners Association (HOA) story coming in hot!
It comes to us from the pages of Reddit and I think you’ll be impressed by how this person handled their HOA shenanigans.
Let’s take a look!
You want to report me to the HOA? Be my guest.
“We were living in a condo complex on the second floor, and my downstairs neighbor was an older couple.
The lady had a heart condition so she was always in and out of the hospital, and I did my best to be respectful of her needs.
I have 4 kids, and unfortunately when you choose to live in the ground level unit you have to deal with upstairs noise.
I am pretty strict about how my kids play inside, so if there was ever excessive noise it didn’t last long.
Every now and then lady would text me asking if everything was ok, and it was always just a tantrum.
Back in August my husband’s maternal grandmother passed away, and we were not informed, much less invited to the funeral.
It’s a whole thing.
So to help his siblings through their grief we offered to host a lunch for his siblings after they went to the graveside and did a little meeting there.
Just an FYI…
I wanted to clean my porch off because hello, 4 kids are super messy.
I texted my neighbor and very politely but firmly said hey, we’re gonna be cleaning our porch so if there’s anything you don’t want getting wet move it out of the way.
WELL. She didn’t like that at all, threw a HUGE fit, and had her husband come up and try to bully us.
Her grandkids had drawn in chalk on her patio and we were just gonna wash it all away!
Jerks!
How horrible of us! Her husband ends up saying, “we’ll just report it to the HOA and deal with it that way.”
I was so irritated.
We ended up not cleaning the porch due to some other circumstances, but they had already sent in their complaint.
Next week rolls by and I get a letter in the mail from the HOA basically saying, “you have to keep your porch clean or we will fine you.”
In comes the malicious compliance.
I text my neighbor and let her know that we got the letter, and I would be cleaning the porch that day so she needed to get all her stuff moved.
Too bad!
She was all huffy, “oh no! You can’t do that today! I can’t move anything! I’ll talk to my husband.”
A while later she texts and says “he’s coming home early to move everything. He’s NOT happy.”
Gee, I wish we could have done this on A SATURDAY like I had planned last week! Sucks to suck, lady!
It felt so glorious spraying off my porch knowing she was downstairs complaining about it because I could hear her phone conversation.”
